Discus thrower A.J. Epenesa releases a toss in a previous meet. He qualified in both the shot put and discus for state in the Normal West Sectional on Friday. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Edwardsville middle distance and distance sensation Wes Schoenthal, shown in a previous meet, qualified for state in the 800 meters and 1,600 meters on Friday. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Edwardsville’s boys track and field team rolled past all its opponents in the IHSA Class 3A Normal West Sectional at Bloomington High School on Friday night and qualified 13 events for next weekend’s state meet in Charleston.

“We had a good day winning the sectional and accomplishing our goal of getting as many qualifiers as possible for the state meet,” Edwardsville High School head track coach Chad Lakatos said. “We had a nice showing.”

Edwardsville dominated the meet with 116 points, followed by Bloomington, East St. Louis, Belleville West and O’Fallon.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers winners were the 4 x 400 relay team of Fotez Davis, Rene’ Perry, Devonte Tincher and Travis Anderson (41.87); sophomore A.J. Epenesa in the discus (184-10); Davis in the long jump (22-6); Wes Schoenthal won the 1,600-meter run (4:14.83); and Brydon Groves-Scott in the 3,200-meter run (9:43.63).

Epenesa placed second in the shot put (53-1.25); Schonethal was second in the 800 with a time of 1:53.82.

Zain Pyarali was second in the 3,200 in 9:52.76 to qualify; Isaiah Michl was second in the 300 hurdles (39.13). Michl has battled a hamstring injury and seems to be recovering. He used only a standing start and his sole intent was to qualify, Lakatos said.

Travis Anderson set a school record and qualified with his second place in the 110 high hurdles (13.98). He tied with his time with Belleville East’s William Session; Session was given the nod at the finish, though.

Justin White qualified in the high jump, placing second (6-3).

The 800-meter relay of Davis, Perry, Anderson and Darryl Harlan finished with a qualifying time of 1:28.77; and the 1,600 relay team of Davis, Harlan, Jack Lever and Suleman Bazai was second to qualify (3:19.69).

More like this:

Jul 12, 2023 - Alton Middle Track and Field Girls/Boys Post Excellent Performances At End Of Season

May 19, 2023 - Four Individuals, Pair Of Relays Qualify For Finals In IHSA Girls Track and Field 1A Prelims

Sep 15, 2023 - Zampieri Runs P.R. In Granite Invite, Is A Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of Month

Jul 17, 2023 - Montclaire Boys Take SWISA Championship By Narrow Margin Over Collinsville, Paddlers Third, Summers Port Fourth

May 20, 2023 - Freshman Truax Leads Pack, Qualifies In 300-Meter Hurdles, East Side Puts Three Relay Teams Through, Brown Qualifies In 2A Prelims

 