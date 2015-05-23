Edwardsville’s boys track and field team rolled past all its opponents in the IHSA Class 3A Normal West Sectional at Bloomington High School on Friday night and qualified 13 events for next weekend’s state meet in Charleston.

“We had a good day winning the sectional and accomplishing our goal of getting as many qualifiers as possible for the state meet,” Edwardsville High School head track coach Chad Lakatos said. “We had a nice showing.”

Edwardsville dominated the meet with 116 points, followed by Bloomington, East St. Louis, Belleville West and O’Fallon.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers winners were the 4 x 400 relay team of Fotez Davis, Rene’ Perry, Devonte Tincher and Travis Anderson (41.87); sophomore A.J. Epenesa in the discus (184-10); Davis in the long jump (22-6); Wes Schoenthal won the 1,600-meter run (4:14.83); and Brydon Groves-Scott in the 3,200-meter run (9:43.63).

Epenesa placed second in the shot put (53-1.25); Schonethal was second in the 800 with a time of 1:53.82.

Zain Pyarali was second in the 3,200 in 9:52.76 to qualify; Isaiah Michl was second in the 300 hurdles (39.13). Michl has battled a hamstring injury and seems to be recovering. He used only a standing start and his sole intent was to qualify, Lakatos said.

Travis Anderson set a school record and qualified with his second place in the 110 high hurdles (13.98). He tied with his time with Belleville East’s William Session; Session was given the nod at the finish, though.

Justin White qualified in the high jump, placing second (6-3).

The 800-meter relay of Davis, Perry, Anderson and Darryl Harlan finished with a qualifying time of 1:28.77; and the 1,600 relay team of Davis, Harlan, Jack Lever and Suleman Bazai was second to qualify (3:19.69).

More like this: