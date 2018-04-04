Edwardsville's boys tennis matches against O'Fallon are canceled for today; Roxana-MELHS baseball called off Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville boys varsity and JV tennis matches have been canceled due to cold temperatures. No date has been set yet to make up the match. Article continues after sponsor message Roxana's baseball game at Metro East Lutheran has been cancelled today because of wet field conditions. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show Ft. Calvary Baptist, Alton Symphony, Bella Milano, and More!