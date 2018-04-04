Edwardsville's boys tennis matches against O'Fallon are canceled for today; Roxana-MELHS baseball called off
April 4, 2018 1:22 PM April 4, 2018 1:41 PM
Listen to the story
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville boys varsity and JV tennis matches have been canceled due to cold temperatures.
No date has been set yet to make up the match.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Roxana's baseball game at Metro East Lutheran has been cancelled today because of wet field conditions.