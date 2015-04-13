

Edwardsville’s boys’ track team had a strong showing at the Belleville West Invitational on Saturday, scoring 74 points, behind Minooka with 75.5 and winner Cahokia with 150.

O’Fallon posted 51.75 for fourth; Belleville West had 42 points for fifth place in the team standings.

Wes Schoenthal was a champion for Edwardsville in the 800 with a time of 1:55 and the 1,600 in 4:22.68. Brydon Groves-Scott won the 3,200 meters in a time of 9:37.29. Isiah Michl was the first-place winner in the 300 low hurdles in 38.16.

Sam Griffin was third in the pole vault for the Tigers, clearing 13-3. Edwardsville’s A.J. Epenesa was fourth in the shot put with a throw of 50-8; Travis Anderson was fourth in the 110 high hurdles in 15.12.