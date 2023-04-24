EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's boys placed second as a team in the Annual Winston Brown Invitational on a cold, windy day at the Edwardsville track on Saturday.

Plainfield North of suburban Chicago won the team title with 137 points, edging out the host Tigers, who were second with 127 points. Tinley Park Andrew was third with 72 points, Mt. Zion was fourth at 60 points, Mt. Vernon came in fifth with 58.5 points, in sixth place was O'Fallon with 53 points, seventh place went to Chatham Glenwood with 47 points, the Kahoks were eighth with 38 points and Alton and Olney Richland County tied for ninth with 37 points each.

Among other area teams who competed, Civic Memorial was 11th with 31 points, Triad came in 12th with 27.5 points, Highland and Effingham tied for 19th with 10 points each and Granite City was 22nd with five points.

Edwardsville's head boys track and field coach Chad Lakatos said he thought his athletes performed well despite the difficult conditions. He also saluted Plainfield North out of Chicago for doing an excellent job on the day.

D.J. Dutton of CM took the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:37.74, with teammate Lucas Naugle third at 4:41.95, Triad's Drew Twyman was fifth at 4:43.71, Edwardsville's Jackson Amick finished sixth at 4:45.16 and Collinsville's Andrew Gonski was seventh at 4:45.59. Alex Macias of Alton was in at 4:58.49, while Avery Brock of Highland had a time of 4:59.65. In the 3,200 meters, the winner was Noah Gilbert of Plainfield North at 9:54.74, with Justice Eldridge of CM second at 9:58.69, third place went to Hugh Davis of Edwardsville at 10:01.77, teammate Ben Perfulfi was fifth at 10:13.47 and Dallas Mancinas of Highland placed sixth at 10:22.70. Ben Winslow of Triad was in at 10.41.50 and Alton's Noah Gallivan had a time of 10:49.92.

In the hurdles races, Joshua Guyton of St. Mary's Catholic o south St. Louis City won the 110 meters with a time of 15.15 seconds, with the Tigers' Clayton Lakatos fifth at 15.76 and Louis Yohannes of Triad was sixth at 16.06 seconds. Simon McClaine of Alton had a time of 16.32 seconds and Adam Frazier of Collinsville was in at 17.82 seconds. In the 300 meters, taking first place was Lakatos at 40.84 seconds, with McClaine third at 42.19 seconds. Frazier had a time of 52.93 seconds in the event.

Collinsville's K.J. Thorps-Watt finished second in the high jump, while teammate Trey Peterson took the 800 meters and other area athletes had good performances and times in the Winston Brown Invitational boys track meet, held Saturday afternoon at the Winston Brown Track and Field Center at Edwardsville High School.

Aneely Ford of Streator Township won the 100 meters with a time of 11.17 seconds, with Alton's William Harris coming in fifth at 11.47, while Tristan Darby of Triad tied for sixth with Mt. Vernon's Jacob Morrison, both running 11.48 seconds. Edwardsville's Zach Lane came in at 11.59 seconds, while Amauri Harper of Collinsville had a time of 12.18 seconds, Josh Davis of Granite City was right behind at 12.19 seconds and Highland's Jack Nimmo was in at 12.41 seconds. In the 200 meters, the winner was Bryson Richardson of Mt. Zion at 23.49 seconds, with Granite's Shawn Rodgers coming in seventh at 24.09 seconds. The Kahoks' Sebastian Munoz came in at 24.50 seconds, Ben Hudson of the Knights had a time of 25.24 seconds, Brandon Young of the Tigers was in at 25.75 seconds and Hunter Fridley of Highland's time was 25.96 seconds.

Judd Hicks of Mt. Vernon won the 400 meters with a time of 51.53 seconds, with Edwardsville's Braylon Heavens fifth at 54.04 seconds and Granite City's Antonio Dean sixth at 54.47 seconds, while Jeremiah Yarbough of Collinsville had a time of 56.17 seconds, Triad's Ian Dempsey came in at 56.33 seconds, Tulio Zampieri of CM was in at 58.63 seconds, Alton's Jeremiah Blakely had a time of 1:01.77 and Phoenix Lewis of Highland had a time of 1:04.60. In the 800 meters, winning the race was Peterson, who had a time of 2:00.61, with Christian Kotzamanis of Alton coming in sixth at 2:07.91. Scott Baxter of Edwardsville had a time of 2:11.15, while Granite's Daniel Wilson was in at 2:13.58, Joe Smart of Highland had a time of 2:14.95, the Knights' Ethan Schmidt was in at 2:15.64 and the Eagles' Mason Walker was home at 2:21.14.

In the relay races, the 4x100 meters went to Tinley Park Andrew at 43.77 seconds, with Edwardsville fifth at 44.50 seconds and Alton coming in seventh at 44.85 seconds, while Granite City had a time of 47.73 seconds and CM came in at 48.12 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, Edwardsville were the winners with a time of 1:32.65, with Alton coming in eighth at 1:35.56 and Collinsville having a time of 1:41.18. Plainfield North won the 4x400 meters with a time of 3:30.01, with the Tigers second at 3:31.57, the Redbirds fifth at 3:38.51 and the Knights eighth at 3:56.92. Plainfield North also won the 4x800 meters with a time of 8:19.70, with the Tigers second at 8:33.47, the Redbirds third at 8:39.31, the Knights fourth at 8:43.53 and the Bulldogs were eighth at 9:07.08.

In the field events, Thorps-Watt tied for first with Gavyn Cothern of Olney Richland County, both clearing 1.90 meters, with Cothern awarded the win on the fewer misses rule. Dean cleared 1.75 meters for the Warriors, while both Devyon Hill-Lomax of the Tigers and Andre Mayne of the Kahoks cleared 1.70 meters. In the pole vault, the winner was Kyle Hensley of Mt. Zion, who went over at 4.45 meters, with Ethan Stukenberg of Edwardsville coming in third, clearing 4.00 meters, Parker Friederich of the Knights placed fourth at 3.85 meters, Collinsville's Ben Stallings was fifth at 3.70 meters and teammate Ayden Gratzl tied with Edwardsville's Nick Helton for sixth place, both going over at 3.55 meters. Triad's Zack Rice went over at 3.10 meters.

Rex Hallam of Richland County won the long jump with a distance of 6.74 meters, with Highland's Cam Ward coming in eighth at 6.00 meters, Dempsey had a jump of 5.99 meters, Edwardsville's Jacob Wahl came up with a leap of 5.96 meters, Nimmo had a leap of 5.37 meters and Collinsville's Dylan Brown went 5.23 meters. The Tigers went one-two in the triple jump, with Malik Allen winning at 13.75 meters and Gino Montgomery second at 13.19 meters, while Thorps-Watt was third at 12.89 meters. Cole Parsons of the Bulldogs had a jump of 10.34 meters.

In the shot put, the winner was Michael Tarasiewicz of Andrew, who threw 15.54 meters, with Iose Epenesa of Edwardsville second at 14.98 meters, Triad's Zach Van Tieghem was seventh at 13.86 meters and Devin Habermehl of the Kahoks was eighth at 13.81. Both Christian Hardin of the Redbirds and Dorian Arguellas of the Tigers threw 13.26 meters. In the discus throw, Tarasiewicz also won the discus throw, getting off a toss of 43.96 meters, with Epenesa coming in sixth at 42.07 meters, Habermehl came in seventh at 41.86 meters and Van Tieghem came in eighth at 38.43 meters. Hardin came up with a throw of 35.12 meters, while James Johnson of the Warriors had a toss of 27.90 meters.

