Edwardsville's Tyler Morris in the 200 IM. Morris is one of the favorites today in the 50 free and has a strong chance at a state qualifying spot. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s boys swim team will be the host of an IHSA Sectional Swim Meet today at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Brian Baggette and Tyler Morris are Edwardsville’s closest bets to getting to the state meet, Coach Christian Rhoten said.

Baggette will be competitive in the 500 and Morris in the 50 free.

“The 400 free relay is definitely our strongest,” Rhoten said. “I have done the math, and it is possible for the 400 relay to get to state, but they are going to have to have fantastic swims.”

Diving commences at 9 a.m. and swimming at 1 p.m. for the sectional meet today.

Morris has been swimming in the 22-second range through the season and Rhoten said he believes he can go under 22 seconds with the right start and swim.

“Some of the teams will only bring a few guys,” Rhoten said of today’s meet. “This is part of the process, you work for 13 to 14 weeks and have a couple final swims. It should be fun.”

Rhoten acknowledged it is an honor for Edwardsville and the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center to host the sectional meet and he said he expects a large crowd.

Brian Baggette at the start of race.

