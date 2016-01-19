EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville head boys bowling coach Craig Ohlau couldn’t be happier with the second-place performance of his team Saturday in the IHSA Taylorville Bowling Regional. The Tigers advance to this weekend’s sectional in Belleville.

Jersey won the competition with a score of 5848, while Edwardsville scored 5717 and Alton 5633. Taylorville scored a 5528 and Roxana a 5366 to round out the places. The three teams will compete for an opportunity to move on to the state bowling tourney as a team this weekend.

Mitch McSparin paved the way for Edwardsville with a score of 1277, followed by Hunter Noud with a 1225, Tyler Cooper 1137 and Eddie Sims 1078. Kody Timmons contributed a 660, Kameron Gausling a 183 and Matt Brust 157.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We were happy how things turned out,” Ohlau said. “We had good performances by all the boys. It is the first time in a little while we have beaten Alton. Alton always has a good program and the goal coming in was to advance and do the best we could. Our guys did an excellent job making tiny adjustments through the day. We had to bowl on two different surfaces and the boys stepped it up and bowled with pride.”

Ohlau said McSparin, Noud, Cooper and Sims paved the way for his team and showed definite leadership in their play in the tourney.

More like this: