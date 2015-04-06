Edwardsville’s baseball team remains undefeated at 8-0 after an 11-6 win on Saturday over Parkway South.

Parkway South fell to 8-1.

Edwardsville’s Collin Clayton was a powerhouse in the game, going three for four with a home run and four RBIs. Aaron Jackson and Matt Zielonko added two hits. Fahd Shakeel and Jake Garella added a hit apiece.

The Tigers face Belleville West at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at home.