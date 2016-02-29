Edwardsville's Baggette caps highly successful season in IHSA State Swim Meet
Edwardsville's Brian Baggette, the Tigers' lone representative in the IHSA Boys Swimming Championship in Evanston and he didn’t qualify for Saturday's final in the 500-yard freestyle, but posted a good race, his coach Christian Rhoten said.
“Brian had a nice swim on Friday,” Coach Rhoten said. “It was his first time at state. He had a great season and great sectional meet. He is a junior, so we are looking forward to him being back next year.”
Baggette turned in a time of 4:48.16 in Friday's qualifying swim, some six seconds off his winning 4:42.46 in last week's Edwardsville Sectional meet. Baggette finished 34th in a field of 39 swimmers. The top six times moved on into Saturday's final; Colton Paulson of Niles Notre Dame had the fastest time of the prelims at 4:36.54.
Rhoten said Baggette will have a great future in swimming for both the Edwardsville Breakers and next season with Edwardsville High School’s boys team.
“He is a hard worker and a team leader,” Rhoten said. “It was good he got the experience here and a lot from him next year. I am proud of him.”
