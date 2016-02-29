Edwardsville's Brian Baggette, the Tigers' lone representative in the IHSA Boys Swimming Championship in Evanston and he didn’t qualify for Saturday's final in the 500-yard freestyle, but posted a good race, his coach Christian Rhoten said.

“Brian had a nice swim on Friday,” Coach Rhoten said. “It was his first time at state. He had a great season and great sectional meet. He is a junior, so we are looking forward to him being back next year.”

Baggette turned in a time of 4:48.16 in Friday's qualifying swim, some six seconds off his winning 4:42.46 in last week's Edwardsville Sectional meet. Baggette finished 34th in a field of 39 swimmers. The top six times moved on into Saturday's final; Colton Paulson of Niles Notre Dame had the fastest time of the prelims at 4:36.54.

Rhoten said Baggette will have a great future in swimming for both the Edwardsville Breakers and next season with Edwardsville High School’s boys team.

“He is a hard worker and a team leader,” Rhoten said. “It was good he got the experience here and a lot from him next year. I am proud of him.”

