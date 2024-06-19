Edwardsville's Audrey Stone Named To Iowa Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! More like this: She is part of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Iowa. Stone was named to the Dean's list at the university for spring 2024. IOWA CITY, IOWA - Edwardsville's Audrey Stone is excelling at the University of Iowa. Print Version Submit a News Tip