Note: This is one of a series of features about artists who will showcase their work at the Edwardsville Art Fair on Sept. 22-24. Avalon Eales of the Edwardsville Arts Center staff provided the information.

Artist #1

Name: Angela Burns

Location: Edwardsville, IL

Medium: Painting

Artist's Statement: "Angela is an acrylic and oil artist who paints in the style of the Impressionists. Her lifelike, expressive paintings have been awarded nationally and published internationally. Her art is inspired by the universal human need for renewal and expense through nature, in a world overcome by noise, hustle, and distraction. Many of her paintings explore renewing our sense of wonder about life, based in the landscape of Edwardsville, Illinois, where she lives and paints."

Artist #2

Name: Tim Gusewelle

Location: Bethalto, IL

Medium: Painting

Artist's Statement: "Art is something I have created since I was a kid, often with an aim to make something inspiring. My work has continually evolved throughout my life to include a variety of subjects, media, and techniques, but one constant remains: I want to create art that I enjoy. When painting these brightly-colored animals and landscapes, the linework sometimes becomes more expressive, channeling a layered, urban street art look, while other times the color becomes more flat and graphic. Whatever the subject and the background, my interest in making these images revolves around the enjoyment I get from the process and the final outcome."

Artist #3

Name: Kent Durk

Location: Rocheport, MO

Medium: Photography

Artist's Statement: "For over a decade I have traveled backroads exploring hundreds of abandoned, dilapidated farmhouses, barns and old rusty car lots. Several of the locations photographed are no longer in existence. I love the challenge of trying to locate them - unfortunately over the past few years, they are getting harder and harder to find. The interior and exterior scenes are captured using only available light with high end digital cameras while sometimes utilizing a rare vintage lens from the 1950's - 80's. All printing, mounting and framing are done by me, I also sign each of my prints by hand."