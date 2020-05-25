JACKSON, Tenn. - Edwardsville's Amy Best joined 595 students who graduated from Union University after the spring semester ended May 14.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Best graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing.

Commencement exercises originally set for May 16 have been rescheduled for June 20 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will be held on the university's Great Lawn.

Located in Jackson, Tenn., Union University is a liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. Founded in 1823, Union is the oldest institution relating to the Southern Baptist Convention.

More like this:

2 days ago - Illinois State Faculty Unionize

Sep 8, 2023 - Rehearsals Begin For GU's 94th Annual Performance Of Handel’s Messiah

Sep 27, 2023 - Colten Heaten Named September Oiler of the Month

Sep 18, 2023 - Edwardsville Township To Host Annual Touch A Truck Event Sept. 30

Jun 14, 2023 - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Awards Five Local Students With $1,000 Scholarships

 