NAPERVILLE - Millikin's Mackenzie Dixon, a senior of Edwardsville and Mascoutah High School, and North Central's Daniele Stubner were selected as the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Outdoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week on Tuesday.

Dixon, a senior from Edwardsville and Mascoutah High School, competed in her first race since March of 2020 and won the 800-meter run at the Big Blue Alumni Invitational. She clocked a time of 2:13.50, which is first in the CCIW and second on the NCAA Division III national list.

Stubner, a senior from Minooka, Illinois and Minooka High School, won two field events at North Central's First Chance Meet over the weekend. She won the hammer with a personal best throw of 44.30 meters (145-4) and the javelin with a throw of 35.43 meters (116-3). She also placed third in the shot put with an outdoor personal record of 10.79 meters (35-5). Her mark in the javelin is first in the CCIW, while her hammer throw is fourth.

This is the college bio on Dixon:

2020: CCIW Champion in Indoor 800 Meters in 2:13.09…Ran leg on CCIW Champion Indoor 4x400 Relay in school record time of 3:58.13…Ran leg on Distance Medley Relay team that finished in third place at CCIW Indoor Championships in 12:40.43 (third fastest time in school history…Qualified for NCAA Indoor Championships in 800 with time of 2:12.88 (school record), which were canceled due to CO-VID 19 crisis…USTFCCCA All-American…Set Millikin record in 600 Meters in 1:34.83.

2019 Outdoor: Qualified for NCAA Division III Championships in 800 Meters…CCIW Champion in 800 Meters CCIW Meet record time of 2:11.82…Ran leg on CCIW Champion 4x400 Relay in Big Blue record time of 3:57.04.

2019 Indoor: Qualified for NCAA Division III Championships finishing in 18th place in 2:20.53…CCIW Champion in 800 Meters in 2:15.84, which was second fastest time in school history…Ran leg on school record setting 4x400 Relay in time of 4:02.87…Member of Distance Medley Relay that finishing third at CCIW Championships in 12:48.99.

2018 Outdoor: NCAA Qualifier in 800 Meters finishing 12th…CCIW Champion in 800 Meters in 2:12.83…Posted second best 800 Meter time in school history of 2:11.40…Named

USTFCCCA All-Region…Earned CCIW Female Track Athlete of the Week…Ran leg on school record setting 4x800 Relay (9:54.21)…Member of 4x400 Relay that finished in third at CCIW Championships in 4:05.38.

2018 Indoor: CCIW Champion in 800 Meters in 2:17.56, which was third fastest time in school history… Ran leg on third place 4x400 Relay Team (4:07.13) at CCIW Championships...Member of Distance Medley Team finished in fourth in 12:47.62, which was third fastest time in school history…Set new Millikin record in 500 Meters in 1:19.85.

2021 CCIW Women's Outdoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week

Article continues after sponsor message

Track

Mackenzie Dixon - Millikin (4/6/21)

Favor Ezewuzie - Wheaton (3/29/21)

Field

Daniele Stubner - North Central (4/6/21)

Nicole Tarpley - Carthage (3/29/21)

More like this: