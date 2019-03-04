Edwardsville/Glen Carbon road crews out in strong fashion Sunday, wind chills make Monday morning difficult
March 4, 2019 6:06 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville and Glen Carbon street crews were out all over the two communities in strong fashion Sunday when 2 to 4 inches of snow hit the area.
Monday morning, wind chills are predicted below zero throughout the region, so everyone should dress warm and stay out of the cold until it warms as the day progresses.