EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville/Glen Carbon’s decision to lease Cougar Lake Pool appears to be the right one, with the facility receiving strong community support every day.

The pool is a 25 meters with a small slide in the deep end.

Edwardsville City Council approved a lease agreement with Southern Illinois University to operate the pool for the summer. The Village of Glen Carbon also agreed to partner with the City of Edwardsville in leasing the Cougar Lake Pool.

Hayley Verheyen, assistant director for the Edwardsville Park and Rec Department said, “We definitely jumped right in when the city approved it at the end of April. So far everything is going the way it should. We have a good staff. They have been awesome to work with each day. It has been busy pretty much every day.”

Daily passes are available for $5 per day or $4 per day for seniors and children 4-15. Kids 3 and under swim for free. About 20 part-time life guards were hired, so it has had impact economically for younger people in the communities.

“The pool has absolutely a lot of potential,” Verheyen said. “It is great to see the community coming out and supporting the pool.”

