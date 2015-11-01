EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade is something residents from those areas look forward to every year and the 2015 edition turned out to be a success once again.

The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Halloween parade is an annual tradition dating back more than 90 years, and every Halloween night an estimated 20,000 spectators gather along the one-mile route to watch marching bands and approximately 100 floats make their way toward downtown Edwardsville, heading north on Main Street, Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Desiree Bennyhoff said.

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton and Glen Carbon Mayor Rob Jackstadt served as parade marshals this year.

Patton described the parade as “a signature event for Edwardsville and Glen Carbon” and another solid example of how well the two communities work together to put on such a spectacular night for the community. He also praised the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce for all its hard work in putting on the event.

“Our parade is one of the biggest in the area,” Patton said. “When the weather is nice we can have people lined eight to 10 people deep along the parade route. Our businesses downtown flourish because people stop in them before and after the parade. Many of our different businesses and community organizations enter floats.”

This year's theme, “Miners, Mobsters & The Mother Road,” was developed to complement a Route 66 conference that occurred in Edwardsville Oct. 29-31.

“The theme pays homage to our rich Route 66 heritage, and we are excited to see all of the creative floats built by volunteers from our local businesses and community organizations,” Bennyhoff said. “The amount of time, dollars and effort parade participants put into their floats is incredible.”

“We are grateful to the many volunteers whose significant contributions help us to ensure a smooth, safe and enjoyable event,” she added.

Patton offered thanks to the Edwardsville Police Department for their work during the parade to keep it safe and also his city street crew who were out with their blowers and other equipment early Sunday morning cleaning up the area.

“By the time people drove through Edwardsville in the morning, they wouldn’t have even noticed along the parade route that it had happened because of their work,” Patton said.

Bennyhoff offered special thanks to the City of Edwardsville, Edwardsville Police Department, Royal Solutions LLC, ECTV, Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7, Edwardsville Rotary Club, SIUE Police Department, Walmart of Glen Carbon, Jerry’s Tire Sales, Cassens & Sons, Mojo’s Music, S & K Towing, Alpha Xi Delta, Kappa Alpha Psi and Allied Waste/Republic Services for their continued support of the Halloween parade.

Parade sponsors are 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, J.F. Electric, Associated Pediatric Dentistry, McDonald's of Edwardsville, Cassens & Sons, Gori Julian & Associates, Extra Help Inc., CP Creations, Goshen Coffee Company, SEMC Pathology, and The Gingham Buffalo.

