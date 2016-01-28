Get The Latest News!

The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Membership Meeting & Luncheon on Monday and these were the winners.

2015 Retiring board members Dave Toby, FCB Banks, and Nicole Kline, Extra Help, Inc. (Top photo)

Ambassador of the Year (2015) Breck Ahlers, Extra Help, Inc. with Ed/Glen Chamber President & CEO Desiree Bennyhoff and Membership Director Kerry Smith. (Middle photo)

2015 Retiring board members Dave Toby and Nicole Kline with Desiree and Cathy Hamilton, board chairman. (Bottom photo)

Photos courtesy of Kerry Smith, Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce.

