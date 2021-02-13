EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Tigers and the Civic Memorial Eagles fought back and forth during all four quarters of Saturday’s game but the Tigers came up on top with a 54-48 win on the road.

Saturday’s game was the first between the two highly talented teams since the Salem Invitational Tournament in 2011. It was the first regular-season meeting outside of a tournament since 2006.

The Tigers were led by Sydney Harris with 15 points and Macy Silvey with 14 points. The Eagles were led by Tori Standefer with 22 points.

“CM is a great team they will always fight to the very end," Tigers' new head coach Caty Happe said. "We rebounded very well this game. We were able to push in transition and get some easy points.”

The Eagles led the Tigers 14-11 after the first quarter. The Tigers then took the lead at the half and went into the locker room with a 30-22 lead. The Tigers extended the lead to 44-38.

“I thought as the game went on we did a good job adjusting,” CM’s head girls coach Mike Arbuthnot said. “We had it down to a two-possession game and they had answers. They had three or four kids in double figures and we had one."

