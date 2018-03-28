EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville-based Joe’s Market Basket is excited to announce the addition of a new garden center location in St. Peters, Mo. This will be their first Missouri location and the fifth Joe’s Market Basket store since opening their doors in 1971. Family-owned and operated, Joe’s Market Basket has been proudly serving customers in the Metro-east for over 45 years.

The latest Joe’s Market Basket location will be located at 5130 Mexico Road in St. Peters, inhabiting a space once occupied by Koening’s Nursery. “When the location became available, it seemed like an ideal opportunity to expand our reach into a new community, sharing our company philosophy and comprehensive line of landscaping and nursery products,” said Jason Stevens, co-owner of Joe’s Market Basket. “My dad, Joe, started the garden center in Edwardsville because he saw a need for quality garden products and services and he worked hard to always put the customer first. We continue that tradition today.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Stevens anticipates the new store will be ready for the upcoming spring planting season, with a grand opening planned for Saturday, May 5th. The storefront will have a fresh new look, offering customers over 1 acre of nursery items to choose from. The existing space is approximately 8,000-square-foot with a greenhouse as well as a wide-variety of landscaping material. Delivery will also be available at the St. Peters location.

Jason and his brother, Clay, have both worked at the family business since a young age, learning planting and landscaping techniques that they share with their staff. Their extensive experience in gardening and landscaping, as well as their knowledge of the business, will benefit the St. Peters community and surrounding areas.

For more information about the new location, employment opportunities, and questions about products and services offered, call (618) 656-9055 or visit one of the Illinois Joe’s Market Basket stores located in Edwardsville, Godfrey, Troy and O’Fallon. You can also visit their website at www.joesmarketbasket.com or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

More like this: