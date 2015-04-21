On Friday, April 24, the Edwardsville YMCA is holding a free community event to inspire more kids to keep their minds and bodies active. YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day®, the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families, features activities such as games and arts and crafts to motivate and teach families how to develop a healthy routine at home.

YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, celebrated at nearly 1,300 Ys across the country, aims to get more kids moving and learning, so they can keep up the habit all summer long – a critical out-of-school time for kids’ health. When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles – or gaps – that prevent them from reaching their full potential, related to hunger, water safety, learning, safe spaces to play, and health. Each year, the Y helps over 9 million youth nationwide “hop the gap” and achieve more, providing a safe place to learn, stay healthy and build friendships.

“The Y is so much more than sports, swimming, gymnastics and a place for kids to hang out. We support families in their efforts to instill healthy habits at home,” said Natasha Howard, Arts and Family Programs Director, Edwardsville YMCA. “We know that it can sometimes feel like a challenge. So at Healthy Kids Day, we’ll encourage kids to stay physically and intellectually active all summer long, and give families tips they can easily replicate at home. It’s free and open to the community.”

In celebration of YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, the Y offers the following tips to help families develop healthy habits:

Try, try, repeat – There are many great tasting fruits and vegetables that many kids have never heard of, let alone tried. Grab a new fruit or vegetable and encourage everyone in the family to try at least a bite.

– There are many great tasting fruits and vegetables that many kids have never heard of, let alone tried. Grab a new fruit or vegetable and encourage everyone in the family to try at least a bite. Play around town – Challenge the family to play on a different playground every week. Identify playgrounds at a variety of parks; expand definitions of playgrounds to include nature trails, a nearby stream, and a bike path.

– Challenge the family to play on a different playground every week. Identify playgrounds at a variety of parks; expand definitions of playgrounds to include nature trails, a nearby stream, and a bike path. Families at play for an hour a day – From walking to gardening, or swimming to shooting hoops, make playful movement a part of your family’s day. To get 60 minutes of moderate activity throughout your day just add 10 minutes here and 15 minutes there.

– From walking to gardening, or swimming to shooting hoops, make playful movement a part of your family’s day. To get 60 minutes of moderate activity throughout your day just add 10 minutes here and 15 minutes there. Foster a passion for reading – Read to and with your kids. Help children read at every age and every stage of their development.

– Read to and with your kids. Help children read at every age and every stage of their development. Make sleep a priority – Doctors recommend 10-12 hours of sleep a day for children ages 5-12 and 7-8 hours per night for adults. Sleep plays a critical role in maintaining our healthy immune system, metabolism, mood, memory, learning, and other vital functions.

The Edwardsville YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day takes place at the Meyer Center from 6:00 to 8:00pm and features fun, active play and educational activities, such as an obstacle course, games, arts and crafts and a bounce house. You will be able to meet our Community Partners: Anderson Hospital, Associated Pediatric Dentistry, Edwardsville Children's Museum, Edwardsville Public Library, City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department, Edwardsville Arts Center, Glen Carbon Library, SIUE Softball & Basketball Camps, Sylvan Learning Center. Some of our healthy snacks are sponsored by Prairie Farms.

You can also see what is happening this summer in all the Y departments including Aquatics, Arts & Humanities, Climbing & Outdoor Rec., Early Childhood Development Center, Gymnastics, Health & Wellness, YMCA Preschool, Rec. Sports, Rentals & Birthday Parties, Skate Center, Summer Camp and Tennis. We have a special demonstration from our Martial Arts students, an obstacle course, bounce house, face painting (provided by Associated Pediatric Dentistry) and many more activities!

For more information, contact Natasha Howard at 618-655-1460.

