EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA is pleased to announce that it will hold their fifth annual “Spooktacular” 5K and 2 Mile race this October 20th, a community engagement event aimed at anyone interested in coming out for a jam-packed morning of fun and entertainment for the whole family.

“We really love having this event for the community every year,” says race director Dawn Cunningham. “It’s a great time for everyone involved, from experienced runners to individuals who are just starting on their fitness journey.”

The Spootacular will step off from the Neibur Center YMCA, and has two distances available that will cover a small portion of Esic Road and move onto the beautiful paved MCT Bike Trails, before finishing back in the Niebur lower lot.

Registration continues to run from October 4th through the 19th for $30 individual registration fees, or $65 for a family of up to 4 individuals. Day-Of registration will also be accepted for an additional $10.

All ages and fitness levels are encouraged to participate in the race, and will receive a participation medal for taking part in the festivities. Commemorative T-shirts will also be available for most participants, but cannot be guaranteed for individuals who submit a late or same-day registration.

“We really want this event to be a great way to reach out and give back to our community, because at the Y, strengthening community is our cause,” said the Director of Marketing for the YMCA, Lauren Szakielo. “What better way to do that than working side-by-side with our neighbors, making sure that everyone has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive at this family friendly race?”

In keeping with the YMCA’s mission of inclusion, prizes for this race will be awarded not to the fastest finishers, but instead, to those with the most frightful costume in each age category!

The family-friendly festivities don’t end at the finish line, however. Families can embark on a wayfinder’s journey to a Spooky Island getaway, taking place later in the evening at the Meyer Center YMCA.

Free for members, and with non-member admission at just $10, this special after-hours event will run from 6:00-8:00 PM and have tons to offer for the whole family, including games, rock climbing, a bounce house, movies, and more—all set to the backdrop of a beautiful island retreat, with just a touch of “Haunted Halloween” here and there.

Island and Halloween costumes are not required, but highly encouraged, to top off this family-friendly night of fright at your local Edwardsville YMCA!

