EDWARDSVILLE - There is an exciting addition coming to the Edwardsville YMCA Meyer Center this spring. The 2,000-square-foot viewing area located on the second floor will be transformed into a preschool gymnastics gym along with a new large viewing area overlooking tennis, gymnastics and the new preschool area. This space will open up many opportunities for the gymnastics and other YMCA programming to provide classes all day, year-round to younger children.

Gymnastics Director, Jessica Johnson said, "With such rapid growth of the gymnastics program in the past few years, this new addition will allow us to serve several current needs. One of those needs is additional space. The new area will enable us to expand our preschool offerings to times that are more suitable for the working family. Another one of those needs is to free up space in our current room that accommodates over 800 kids per week in recreational classes, team practices and birthday rentals."

Article continues after sponsor message

The new space provides a nurturing and less intimidating space for the preschool aged children. Participants will still be able to have fun in the foam pit, jumping on the tumble track, balancing on the beams and hanging off the bars like they would in the larger gymnastics room. This new area will also be a great space for preschool aged celebrations and rentals. Interested parents can contact Stephanie Scheffel, Facility Rentals Coordinator to reserve a party.

The YMCA will have an open house/ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. on March 23. All are welcome to attend the open house to see the new space and enjoy some refreshments. Johnson said, “We are very excited to show our new preschool room to the community. A lot of thought and preparation has gone into this project, and we want everyone to see this wonderful addition to the YMCA and learn more about what programs will be offered. We hope this new space will allow us to see many new and returning faces this spring when our programming officially begins at the start of the Spring Session on April 16th.”

While some projects may go without notice, the new Edwardsville YMCA CEO, Tom Verheyen knows how important improvements are, “We continue to look for ways to better serve our members, patrons and the community by improving and investing in our facilities. We are excited to open up this space in order to serve more families and continue to grow our programs.”

The Spring Session runs April 16th – May 27th with registration opening April 2nd for members and April 9th for non-members. For additional information on the Gymnastics program and new program offerings please contact the Gymnastics Director, Jessica Johnson at (618) 655-1460. In order to book a party or rental please contact Stephanie Scheffel at (618) 655-1460. The Edwardsville YMCA Meyer Center is located at 7348 Goshen Road.

More like this: