EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA is inviting the residents of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon to participate in a survey focused on evaluating the needs of the community. The non-profit currently impacts more than 20,000 members that take part in YMCA programs. The focus of the survey is to identify opportunities to improve programming and services for its members and the community as a whole. To encourage participation, the YMCA will give away two $100 gift cards to members who complete the survey and a Full Privilege Family Membership for a year to non-members who complete the survey.

The non-profit would like to collect as many responses from their current and former members and organizations within the community. The surveys will be available online at www.edwardsvilleymca.com and at the desks of the Allison Cassens Early Childhood Development Center, Niebur Center and Meyer Center throughout July. If residents would like to complete the survey, they can email marketing@edwymca.com.

Tom Verheyen, who became CEO earlier this year, and the Board of Directors are preparing to refresh the organization’s strategic plan. “Our members and the community are at the center of what we do, and we make decisions based on how we can positively impact their experience at the Y,” Verheyen said. “It is important to hear from them as we look at our vision and strategy for the coming years. We are always looking for ways to make a bigger impact in the community and serve our members the best way possible.”

For more than 60 years, the organization has sought to provide a safe and caring environment, positive staff and creative programs and activities to serve the needs of others. The YMCA’s membership reflects individuals and families of all ages, races, ethnicities, faiths, and economic backgrounds.

Board President Mark Motley said, “Our community continues to change and grow, and it’s important our Y grows with it. We want to make sure we’re developing a plan for the future that serves everyone in our community.”

