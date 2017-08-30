EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA continues its aggressive program to make major improvements to all three facilities – the Esic Center, the Meyer Center, and the Allison Cassens Early Childhood Center.

“We are extremely proud that the YMCA has developed a comprehensive program to continually improve the marvelous facilities that we have”, said President/CEO Gary Niebur.

Niebur added that ”in order to do so the YMCA invests hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to better serve our members, patrons and the community in general with superior facilities and exceptional programs for people of all ages”.

On Monday, August 28, the Esic Center pools reopened after completion of several major improvements including the installation of new deck surfacing around the first indoor pool and renovation of the pool floor surface on the second pool. New flooring and other improvements have been completed in the Esic Center preschool. In addition, funds donated by the Schmidt-Barton Family Foundation and the Junior Service Club, have been used to provide new equipment and enhancements to the Esic Center public playground area.

At the Meyer Center on Goshen Road the 13,000-square-foot basketball gym wood floor has been sanded and refurbished and the skate center floor surface will be refinished and restored over the Labor Day holiday. In addition to those major investments, other facility improvements have been made to the Meyer Center as well.

The third YMCA facility, the Allison Cassens Early Childhood Center, has undergone several significant facility improvements during the past year including addition/renovation of classrooms and multipurpose program areas. Those improvements have been funded by the Allison Cassens Trust Fund.

