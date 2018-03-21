EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville YMCA Breakers swim team dominated the field Friday through Sunday to amass 5,915.5 points and win the Missouri/Illinois Area State Meet.

The Tri-City Area YMCA Tidalwaves was second with 2,482 points.

Edwardsville Breakers and Tri-City Area YMCA Tidalwaves were followed by O’Fallon (2,228); YMCA of Southwestern Illinois (1,638.5); Lebanon, Mo. (1,586); Hannibal (1,240); CMTY Riptide (961); Edward Jones Y (960.5); Fair Acres YMCA (840.5); and Jefferson City, Mo. (713) in the top 10.

Edwardsville Breakers head coach Bob Rettle singled out Cohen Osborn, a swimmer in the 11-12 division as one of the best in the meet, with seven first-place clockings. He tied for first in the 11-12 boys 50-yard butterfly, then won the 200 free, 200 I.M., 50 back, 100 back, 50 free and 100 butterfly.

Phoebe Gremaud and Emily Webb also were mentioned by Rettle as stars of the meet. He said Gremaud is part of a long-family tradition of top-notch swimmers. Webb has been a shining star as she concludes her high school career and prepares to swim in college.

Webb had four firsts in the 15-21 girls 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke. Gremaud had three wins for the Breakers in the 13-14 girls 400 IM, 100 backstroke and 100 IM. Teammate Kallie Hubbard also had four firsts with win in the girls 8 and under 25 backstroke, 25 butterfly, 50 freestyle and 25 freestyle.

Grace Oertle, in the 9-10 girls 50 backstroke and 100 backstroke, and teammate Pera Onal in the 11-12 girls 100 breaststroke and 50 breaststroke were double winners.

Article continues after sponsor message

Other Breakers’ winners were:

Emily Moody, girls 9-10 50 butterfly

Porter LaVasseur, boys 15-21 50 freestyle.

Mason Voss, boys 8 and under 100 I.M.

Amanda Beuth, girls 13-14 1,000 freestyle.

Josie Bushell, girls 15-21 200 I.M.

Savannah Grinter, girls 13-14 500 freestyle.

Natalie Chalfant, girls 8 and under, 100 I.M.

Jordan Mercer, girls 13-14 girls 1,650

“We had a great meet,” Edwardsville Breakers head coach Bob Rettle said. “We had exactly 100 kids in the met and 549 Area qualifying swims, which is off the charts, and all the relays.”

More like this: