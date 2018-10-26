EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA Breakers Annual Halloween Invitational Meet continues to grow and benefit the region economically.

A total of 674 kids were entered in the meet held this past weekend, considerably over last year and 18 teams participated, said Edwardsville YMCA Breakers head swim coach and Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center general manager Bob Rettle.

“Most of the teams for the Halloween Meet were from the St. Louis Metro area, but we also had Springfield kids come down and some teams from Missouri,” he said. “It is a big deal for them to have their kids an opportunity race in a facility like Chuck Fruit. We can have an efficient swim meet here. We divided the meet into a session Friday night and two sessions on Saturday and Sunday to split the age groups.”

Coach Rettle said swim meets like the Halloween Invitational have a significant economic impact on hotels and restaurants in the area.

“We partner with the hotels and we sell them out and also fill up those restaurants,” Rettle said. “The hotels and restaurants love this.”

Coach Rettle has high expectations for a very deep Breakers’ team this year.

“We have 194 kids on our club team right now,” he said. “It is a large team and a handful, but we love it.”

