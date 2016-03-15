EDWARDSVILLE - As part of its mission to help provide a healthy spirit, mind and body for all, the Edwardsville YMCA has announced it will expand its partnership with well-being improvement leader Healthways to offer the award-winning SilverSneakers® Fitness Program at no cost to all eligible members.

SilverSneakers is the nation’s leading exercise program designed exclusively for older adults.

“The Edwardsville YMCA is committed to offering solutions to help its members enjoy longer, healthier lives, and we are proud to partner with Healthways to deliver the high-quality SilverSneakers Fitness Program to our older adult members,” says Wendy Smith, SilverSneakers Coordinator at the Edwardsville YMCA. Individuals who are eligible for SilverSneakers can receive a FREE Full Privilege membership at the Edwardsville YMCA, giving them access to two state of the art fitness centers, two indoor pools, one outdoor pool, indoor walking track, and group fitness classes at no cost to them! Members can also participate in aqua aerobics classes, pickleball, senior tennis, and personal training at the member’s rate.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Edwardsville YMCA is proud to provide opportunities to improve both the physical health of its members, and also improve their emotional and social well-being as well. Active Older Adults can participate in day trips and potlucks, play pickleball or senior tennis, sing with the 60’s Chicks chorus, or join any of the numerous active older adult groups the YMCA has to offer. There are many ways to enjoy the social and emotional benefits of being a SilverSneakers member. There is something for everyone at the Edwardsville YMCA.

The SilverSneakers Fitness Program engages participants in active behavior change through access to a variety of physical activity venues. The program is available to Medicare beneficiaries through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers and group retiree plans. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, any increase in physical activity levels can improve overall health. Physical activity guidelines suggest that in order to achieve health benefits, American adults should try to accumulate 2 ½ hours per week of moderate physical activity (or 1 ¼ hours of vigorous activity) and engage in activities that strengthen the major muscles of the body twice per week. Physical activity can also mitigate health-related risks and improve the quality of life for those who already have chronic conditions.

To find out if you qualify for a free full privilege SilverSneakers membership, visit silversneakers.com or come to either Edwardsville YMCA locations and our membership staff will determine your eligibility. For more information, contact Wendy Smith at 618-656-0436 or wsmith@edwymca.com.

More like this: