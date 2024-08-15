SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) and the Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service announced the finalists and winner of the 2024 Governor’s Hometown Awards on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, during a ceremony in Springfield. The City of Edwardsville's Challenger Baseball program was honored with the prestigious Governor's Cup.

The award ceremony, held at Erin’s Pavilion, recognized the City of Edwardsville for its partnership with the Madison County Challenger Baseball program, which provides children and adults with disabilities the opportunity to play baseball on a fully accessible field at Plummer Family Park.

Governor J.B. Pritzker praised the finalists for their community-driven efforts.

“Nowhere will you find a more compassionate and community-driven spirit than in Illinois,” Pritzker said. “This year’s Governor’s Hometown Awards finalists embody that very spirit, exemplifying how collective generosity can transform our communities and strengthen our state. Congratulations to all the finalists, and thank you for all the work you do!”

Each finalist presented their projects to a panel of judges earlier in the day at the Illinois State Fair. The projects were evaluated based on their impact on community quality of life, with categories including Youth Development and Education, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and Healthy Futures.

Representing Edwardsville at the ceremony were City Administrator Kevin Head, Challenger organizer Paul Byrd, Sports Superintendent Canee' Brown, parent Jennifer Bonner, athlete Justin Bonner, Mayor Art Risavy, Challenger founder Buck Smith, and Parks & Recreation Director Nate Tingley. The team highlighted how the Challenger Baseball program has fostered inclusivity and joy for 18 years.

The City of Edwardsville released a statement regarding the Governor's Award: "The City of Edwardsville was humbled and honored to be named the Governor's Cup recipient on Wednesday for its long-running collaboration with the Madison County Challenger Baseball program. Edwardsville was one of four Governor's Hometown Award finalists chosen to vie for the prestigious honor. A contingent of City staff and Challenger Baseball organizers, parents and athletes teamed up to talk to a panel of judges about the partnership, which has ensured that children and adults with disabilities can play the game, have fun and make friends every spring and summer on a fully accessible field at Plummer Family Park."

IDHS Secretary Designate Dulce M. Quintero expressed gratitude for the honorees. “Illinois is so lucky to have some of the most generous and compassionate people. I am grateful to honor these Illinoisans whose contributions have bettered our communities – with focuses on youth and more equitable and healthy futures for everyone in our great state,” Quintero said.

Serve Illinois Executive Director Andres J. Fernandez also emphasized the significance of the awards. “Serve Illinois brings representatives from communities across Illinois together to celebrate the true meaning of the Governor’s Hometown Awards' call to collective action. Each project strives to raise the quality of life for their residents which is a building block for better outcomes in their lived experience in Illinois and community,” Fernandez said.

The Governor’s Hometown Awards, now in their sixteenth year, continue to support Serve Illinois’ mission to improve communities through volunteerism and service. All finalists received a highway sign that will be installed later this year to commemorate their achievements.

The finalists are as follows:

City of Edwardsville – Challenger Baseball

Challenger baseball tailors the sport to individuals with developmental disabilities of all skill levels by utilizing a supportive and inclusive coach and buddy system. The players wear the same full uniforms and play on the same fields as traditional teams.

City of Amboy – Teen Turf, INC.

Teen Turf is a year-round operation that operates a free after-school and summer program for children. They serve an average of 20-45 students from toddler to high school age with reading, creativity, and team building; additionally, they encourage community service through their “Clean and Green” program.

City of Marion – Marion Connects

Marion Connects, a volunteer corps, is made up of local leaders and residents all working together to make a positive impact in the Marion community. The group organizes monthly “Third Thursday” events that are designed to build community and create memories. Local businesses donate time and resources to make these events free for all who attend.

City of Chicago – Social Change

Social Change is a nonprofit organization with a dedicated network of volunteers that organized impactful community events such as food giveaways, health fairs, expungement clinics, and back-to-school events. They were able address immediate community needs and create a supportive and inclusive environment.

The finalists were chosen by a distinguished panel of judges who reviewed more than 40 applications. The final four community-based projects covered the categories of Youth Development and Education, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and Healthy Futures.

