Edwardsville boys swimming team is priming for sectional competition in February and recorded a dual win over Routt 126-46 on Saturday at Edwardsville at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Jake Gremaud and Peter Byers paced Edwardsville with two first place individual finishes and participating on two winning relay teams.

“This was a great win,” Tigers coach Christian Rhoten said. “It was an exciting atmosphere. We had the most fans we have had in the stands so far which was good to see. Jake and Peter are doing a good job leading the team.”

Gremaud won the 200 free in 1:50.29 and the 100 fly in 54.61; Byers won the 200 individual medley in 2:05.60 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.68.

Graham Peterson, a freshman, dropped times in the 100, 200 free and was on a relay and junior Michael Johnson dropped time in the 200 medley. He was first in the 100 backstroke (1:04.11).

Tyler Morris, a sophomore, won the 50 free (22.73) and also placed second in the 100 butterfly. Brian Bagette won the 500 free (5:18.33).

Edwardsville hosts Sacred Heart-Griffin at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The team of Spencer Scholl, Peterson, Johnson and Matthew Grove won the 200 medley relay in 2:03.43; Byers, Bagette, Gremaud and Morris were first in the 200 free relay (1:35.61); and Byers, Bagette, Morris and Gremaud were members of the winning 400 relay (3:37.16).

“We will see what happens moving forward,” Rhoten said. “Our eyes are set on the sectional. The sectional will play to our strengths because we have a lot of really fast guys, although we don’t have that many on the team. High school swimming is all about the sectional and state competition.”

Rhoten predicts a dogfight between O’Fallon, Sacred Heart-Griffin and Edwardsville for the boys sectional swim championship.

