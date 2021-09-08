EDWARDSVILLE 1, BELLEVILLE EAST 1 (AFTER EXTRA TIME, EDWARDSVILLE WINS PENALTY SHOOTOUT 5-3): First half goals from Gavin Walls of Edwardsville and Josh Juenger of Belleville East cancelled each other out, but it was Walls' goal in the penalty shootout that gave the Tigers the win at East after extra time.

Tyler Dacus, Evan Moore, Jake Duboise, Chris Agwuedu and Walls all scored in the shootout, while Nathan Beck stopped the Lancers in the fourth round to claim the three points.

The Tigers are now 8-1-0, while East drops to 4-4-0.

