EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School's boys tennis team stood at the top of the heap of Southwestern Conference group once again Saturday.

It was the 16th consecutive Southwestern Conference title for Edwardsville's boys.

Jamaal Heavens, assistant Edwardsville tennis coach, said the boys had a really good day on both Friday and Saturday.

"Carson Ware played really well at No. 6 singles," Heavens said. "He went out as a winner in the Southwestern Conference. Zach Trimpe in No. 1 singles had a tough match and played a a really good player, but he came through. Alex Gray, at No. 2 singles, also had a tough match against a Belleville player and did a good job."

Heavens said capturing the 16th straight conference title was extremely important to the boys.

"The conference streak is definitely important to Coach Dave Lipe and the rest of the players," Heavens said. "They understand the tradition that has been built in a strong conference. This is an unbelievable accomplishment over a long period of time."

Edwardsville won the tourney with 70 points, Belleville West was next (56), O'Fallon (55) and Belleville East and Alton finished next.

The Tigers' Zach Trimpe won his No. 1 singles match in the finals 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 over Max Skaer of Belleville East.

Alex Gray of Edwardsville won his No. 2 singles match in the finals by a 6-2, 6-3 margin.

Edwardsville's Erik Weiler prevailed in the No. 3 singles match finals 6-4, 6-2.

Seniors Luke Motley and Carson Ware both won their final SWC singles matches at the No. 5 and No. 6 positions respectively. Motley won his No. 5 match 6-1, 6-3, and Ware won 6-4, 6-0.

Freshman Seth Lipe won his third place No. 4 singles match 6-1, 6-0, after losing in the semifinals.

"I believe the boys definitely reached their expectations," Coach Heavens said. "This is the first of many high goals we have set. The next will be to win sectionals and then have a nice finish at state."

