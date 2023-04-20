EDWARDSVILLE 12, COLLINSVILLE 0: Edwardsville scored once in the first, twice in the second, seven in the third, and twice more in the fourth to take a 10-run rule, 12-0 win over Collinsville at Fletcher Field in Woodland Park.

Joe Chiarodo had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, while both Caeleb Copeland and Cole Funkhouser each had two hits and an RBI.

The Tigers' Lucas Huebner and Kayden Jennings both had a hit and drove in two runs, Greyson Rathgeb had a hit, and RBI and Lucas Krebs had a hit.

Ethan Bagwell had the only two hits for the Kahoks and also struck out seven while on the mound, with Carter Harrington fanning four and Jace Madura striking out one.

Chiarodo fanned six while on the mound for Edwardsville, with Tony Eberlin striking out one.

The Tigers are now 14-5, while Collinsville goes to 10-6.

