ST. LOUIS - Got Your Six Support Dogs, a non-profit organization that helps veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD with training and provides a specially trained PTSD dog at no charge, announces they have received a $27,776.00 donation from Walgreens in Edwardsville.

The funds were raised by the staff at the Walgreens Distribution Center 28 Gateway Commerce Drive West. All money will be used for general operations.

“One of our employees, Brent Wuebbels, learned about the great services Got Your Six Support Dogs provides our area veterans. He wanted to do something special to help them in their mission and spearheaded the drive for contributions. We are extremely excited to help and support Got Your Six and the assistance they provide our war heroes,” said Amber Clarry, an HR Generalist with Walgreens in Edwardsville.

“Funding from companies like Walgreens goes a long way to ensuring we can provide services to the veterans and first responders nationwide who suffer from PTSD. It costs about $20,000 to find, select and train a dog plus provide therapeutic services, housing and a week’s worth of one-on-one mentoring with each veteran. We are excited that Walgreens has joined us in supporting our efforts to help those who have sacrificed lead a better and more fulfilling life,” said Nicole Lanahan, Executive Director of Got Your Six Support Dogs.

ABOUT GOT YOUR SIX SUPPORT DOGS

Got Your Six Support Dogs supports veterans and first-responders who have risked their lives to serve our country. To help those who struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as well as sexual trauma, Got Your Six Support Dog’s goal is to place trained PTSD service dogs with veterans and first-responders at no cost to help them heal from the psychological stress of war and duty through the compassion and healing power of their loyal 4-legged companions. For additional information visit http://gotyoursixsupportdogs.org

