EDWARDSVILLE – Local group, Veterans Caring for Veterans, delivered a check to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 90 on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 7, despite weather causing the cancellation of their usual Veterans Day Golf Outing held annually at Oakbrook Golf Course in Edwardsville.

Despite the lack of a tournament to raise funds, the group was still able to muster a sum of $9,250 thanks to an abundance of sponsors that helped this year. As many as 36 four-person teams signed onto the event, which had to be canceled due to weather twice. A spring date has been set for either April or May of 2019, in which those players can enjoy the day of golf for which they donated. As many as 80 of the golfers registered to play are veterans themselves.

Most of the money went toward DAV 90 as Veterans Caring for Veterans is a local outreach group doing what their name suggests, but some of it went toward individual veterans and their families in need. They also operate a “blanket throw” program, which gifts monogrammed blankets to local veterans in nursing homes.

“To date, we've given out over 200 blankets since we started this program a couple years ago,” Joe Revelle of Veterans Caring for Veterans said. “We will continue this program to veterans in our local nursing homes until we have all veterans with these blankets.”

The group is composed of only nine committee members, six of whom are Vietnam combat veterans. They are dedicated to “doing what they can for local veterans who may be less fortunate than them.”

Since starting four years ago, the group has donated nearly $30,000 to DAV Chapter 90.

