EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School’s varsity and junior varsity cheerleading teams had a big weekend.

The Edwardsville junior varsity cheerleading team competed at the North Pole Cheer Invite at Lincoln Way East High School in Frankfort, Illinois on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. They placed third out of 13 squads in the large junior varsity division.

The Edwardsville High School varsity and junior varsity cheerleading teams competed at the Boilmaker Classic at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in Bradley, Illinois, on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. The varsity cheerleaders received first place in the large varsity division. The junior varsity cheerleaders placed second in the large junior varsity division.

