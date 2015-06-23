Edwardsville's under-17 summer baseball team split a pair of games at the Mid-South Tournament of Champions Sunday in Louisville. The Tigers defeated Vipers Black 14-6 but lost to the West Virginia Outlaws 7-1.

The Tigers had been scheduled to play a pair of games Saturday, but both contests were rained out; the storm system that had plagued the Metro East area Friday went into the Louisville area on Saturday. The weather forced the cancellation of a scheduled elimination finals tournament Sunday.

Sunday's opening game was played at the University of Louisville's field, which Tiger coach Tim Funkhouser described as “a great facility. It was fun to be able to play there; they have real fine place and we enjoyed the chance to play there.”

The Tigers fell behind early to Vipers Black in Sunday's opener, Vipers Black scoring four times in the top of the first, but the Tigers bounced back to score six times in their half of the inning and never looked back.

“We got some really good quality at-bats against a quality team,” Funkhouser said. “Once we got settled down, everything started clicking. Tyler Hosto was on the mound for us and after he settled down, he pitched really well.”

Hosto only gave up two hits after the first inning for the Tigers, while Collin Clayton went 2-for-3 with a triple and had four RBIs; Joel Quirin was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Joe Wallace was 2-for-3 with a RBI for Edwardsville.

In the nightcap, a seven-error third inning leading to five unearned runs was the difference. The Tigers and Funkhouser, though, shook off the inning. “We just had a hiccup,” Funkhouser said. “We played excellent baseball all weekend overall. That was just one of those things.”

The Tigers will take on the Quakes Baseball club in a nine-inning contest at 6 tonight at Tom Pile Field.

