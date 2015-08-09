From left, Bailey Grinter, Kate May and Sean Workman.

INDIANAPOLIS - Edwardsville’s Kate May, Sean Workman and Bailey Grinter all closed their YMCA National Long-Course Swimming Meet in Indianapolis in style.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

May won the 200 butterfly for girls; Workman won the 200 individual medley for boys and Grinter was third in the 50 backstroke.

May won the 200 butterfly in 2:16.65.

Article continues after sponsor message

Coach Bob Rettle said “we had a bunch of good swims tonight,” after the performances of his three top finishers.

“We couldn’t be happier for Kate and her entire family,” Rettle said. “They are a dedicated swimming family. The kids contribute in the pool and their parents pour their hearts into volunteerism. Families like the Mays are what make teams like ours a real team, a true swimming family.”

Workman was only 1.4 seconds off the Olympic Trials cut in the 200 fly with a time of 2:06.51. Rettle said Workman had an incredible meet and has been consistent all year long for his team.

The same held true for Grinter, Rettle said, who placed third in the backstroke. Grinter already has the Olympic Trials time in the 100 backstroke.

Kate May volunteers as a timer at a recent Edwardsville meet. May's family are key volunteers for the Edwardsville swim program, Coach Bob Rettle said. May is a completely devoted swimmer and supports her teammates when she is training for higher level meets.

More like this:

Yesterday - Second Annual Alton Pride Thanksgiving Food Drive Competition Huge Success

Nov 6, 2023 - JCMS Names Molly Campion As A November Student Of The Month

2 days ago - Bethalto's Collman Wins Great Alton River Road Run Men's Race, CM Coach Peal, Runner Naugle Finish In Top Ten Overall

Jul 6, 2023 - Alton Sprinter Rayna Raglin Captures USATF Youth Crown

Nov 13, 2023 - The Alestle Wins Big in National College Media Competition

 