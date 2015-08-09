INDIANAPOLIS - Edwardsville’s Kate May, Sean Workman and Bailey Grinter all closed their YMCA National Long-Course Swimming Meet in Indianapolis in style.

From left, Edwardsville's Bailey Grinter, Kate May and Sean Workman.May won the 200 butterfly for girls; Workman won the 200 individual medley for boys and Grinter was third in the 50 backstroke.

May won the 200 butterfly in 2:16.65.

Coach Bob Rettle said “we had a bunch of good swims tonight.”

“We couldn’t be happier for Kate and her entire family,” Rettle said. “They are a dedicated swimming family. The kids contribute in the pool and their parents pour their hearts into volunteerism. Families like the Mays are what make teams like ours a real team, a true swimming family.”

Workman was only 1.4 seconds off the Olympic Trials cut in the 200 fly with a time of 2:06.51. Rettle said Workman had an incredible meet and has been consistent all year long for his team.

The same held true for Grinter, Rettle said, who placed third in the backstroke. Grinter already has the Olympic Trials time in the 100 backstroke.

Kate May, right, always volunteers at Edwardsville meets when she is not participating. The May family volunteers constantly to the Edwardsville swim program, Coach Bob Rettle said.

