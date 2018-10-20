BUFFALO GROVE – Only two matches involving Riverbender-area teams were played on the second day of the IHSA girls tennis tournament at Buffalo Grove High School and other schools in suburban Chicago.

Both were doubles matches n Class 1A, and in one, Triad’s team of Bailey Grigg and Molly Suess won their third round match in the consolation bracket, eliminating Kyrsten Darrough and Gracy Himelick of Flora 7-5, 7-6 (8-6 in the tiebreak). Grigg and Suess advance to the fourth round of the bracket, where they will face Maddy Jacobs and Sydney Schott of Sterling Newman Central Catholic today at Rolling Meadows High School.

Jersey’s team of Hannah Hudson and Chelsea Maag were eliminated in the third round of the consolation bracket, losing to Grace Horky and Maggie O’Brien of Lemont 6-4, 6-1 in the only other match of the day.

The Grigg/Suess match will be played today, along with a Class 2A fourth-round consolation bracket match between Edwardsville’s Natalie Karibian and Abby Cimarolli against Taylor Goldman and Abbey Woods of Aurora Metea Valley, to be played at Schaumburg High.

In the Class 1A team standings, Triad is tied for ninth with Effingham St. Anthony and Elmhurst Timothy Christian with 10 points, while Jersey has three points and Marquette Catholic has one point. The top three teams are Winnetka North Shore Country Day, with 27 points, Chicago Latin with 22 and Normal University with 16.

Over in the Class 2A team standings, Edwardsville currently sits in 19th place with nine points, while Alton has a single point. The top three teams are Hinsdale Central with 22 points, Lake Forest in second with 18, and Lincolnshire Stevenson in third with 17.

Championship and third-place matches, along with the rest of the consolation brackets, will be played tomorrow at Buffalo Grove High and satellite venues around the area.

