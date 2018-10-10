SEE TOUCH A TRUCK PHOTO GALLERY:

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Township Touch A Truck event was again a smash Saturday, with hundreds of families attending.

Children seemed overjoyed with the variety of trucks that even included a tour through a helicopter.

The event was held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and was busy throughout with people parking multiple blocks away from the park to attend.