Edwardsville Township Touch A Truck event is a hit again
October 10, 2018 2:06 PM October 10, 2018 2:32 PM
Listen to the story
SEE TOUCH A TRUCK PHOTO GALLERY:
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Township Touch A Truck event was again a smash Saturday, with hundreds of families attending.
Children seemed overjoyed with the variety of trucks that even included a tour through a helicopter.
The event was held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and was busy throughout with people parking multiple blocks away from the park to attend.