EDWARDSVILLE – As the Edwardsville Futures USTA Pro-Circuit annual event kicks off this week, Edwardsville Township is proud to announce its role as a Fan Appreciation Day sponsor the morning of Friday, August 10.

“We are looking forward to being a part of this fun event for a second year,” said Fred Schulte, Edwardsville Township Supervisor. “Having the opportunity to take part in programs that unite our community is something we enjoy.”

Celebrating its 8th year, the $25,000 Edwardsville Futures USTA tennis tournament attracts more than 100 players from 20 countries each year. The event is presented by the EGHM Foundation. Foundation President Joe Gugger has acknowledged the ongoing support provided by School District 7, which has made Edwardsville High School the only high school in the U.S. that hosts a USTA tennis tournament.

Tournament activities will take place Monday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 12 at the EHS Tennis Center. The doubles final will be held the evening of Aug. 10 and the singles final will take place Aug. 12.

According to Edwardsville Futures Tournament Director David Lipe, the event brings in more than 2,000 visitors each year and has a projected estimated regional economic impact of nearly $250,000.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, the Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas outside these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville. Operating hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by calling 618-656-0292.

