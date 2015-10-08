EDWARDSVILLE - Touch-A-Truck is a free community event that gives area families and kids the opportunity to explore and learn about the various vehicles they see every day and some that are rarely accessible.

Last year, the event hosted more than 15 vehicles of various purposes (fire trucks, farm equipment, utility, transit bus) and welcomed more than 3,000 guests. Edwardsville Township is looking to double these numbers this year and has already succeed in the vehicle department with over 30 different vehicles registered to attend. This event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, at Township Park.

This year the Township has added a Children’s Activity Area with various activities for kids.

“We needed sponsorships to make the children’s area possible and the outpouring of support was more than we anticipated,” said Township Supervisor Frank Miles. Multiple sponsors – Keeley & Sons, J.F. Electric, MassageLUXE, Korte & Luitjohan Contractors Inc., Cassens Transport Co. and Warning Lights – made it possible to bring balloon artists, face painters, games and a photo booth to the event this year in the Children’s Activity Area. There will also be four food trucks in attendance with cuisine ranging from Italian Ice to BBQ and wraps. “A lot of people asked about having food and drinks available for purchase during the event last year and we thought it would be a great addition,” said Graduate Assistant Tayleur Blaylock.

Another new addition this year is a holiday food drive. Edwardsville Township is partnering with Edwardsville High School Student Council, RiverBend Head Start and N.O. Nelson Elementary to create baskets for families during the Thanksgiving holiday. Donation bins will be located near the Children’s Activity Area. Anyone who attends is encouraged to bring non-perishable food items such as stuffing mix, canned peas, boxed potatoes (scalloped/mashed), cranberry sauce, canned green beans, gravy mix, canned corn, canned sweet potatoes, desserts, cake mix and icing, and canned pumpkin. Donations are greatly appreciated but not required.

“Last year’s event was a huge success and the kids just loved it! It’s a great way to engage children and give them the opportunity to interact with things that normally would be out of reach,” said Supervisor Miles. Make sure to mark your calendars, you don’t want to miss this!”

Edwardsville Township is still looking for volunteers to help with set-up/tear down, the Children’s Activity Area, and to serve as vehicle attendants. If you are interested in volunteering please contact the Township Office or go online to www.edwardsvilletownship.com to download and send in a volunteer form. Additional parking has been graciously volunteered by LeClaire Christian Church located at 1914 Esic Dr., Edwardsville, Illinois, 62025.

For more information about the event or volunteering please contact Tayleur Blaylock at the Edwardsville Township office at 656-0292.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292

