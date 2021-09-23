EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Township is honoring the late Sally Speciale, a longtime resident of Edwardsville with a dedication ceremony Tuesday, September 28th at 5 PM at Pavilion #6 in Edwardsville Township Park.

Sally greatly appreciated the park and recreation activities in Township Park. She would visit the park many times throughout the year with her grandchildren. She enjoyed using the pavilion with her family and having fun at both the playgrounds. Her family continues to use the Township Park and is grateful for her support to the community. Mrs. Speciale is succeeded by Mark Speciale, their three children who are residents of the community as well as several grandchildren. The community is welcome to attend this event.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Edwardsville Community Foundation was helpful to the Township and the Speciale family in this project.

For more information, please contact Adam Colvin at the Edwardsville Township office at (618) 656-0292.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon, and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

More like this: