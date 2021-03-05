Edwardsville Township Supervisor Fred Schulte is this year’s recipient of the Internship Program Certificate of Appreciation from the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Department of Public Administration and Policy Analysis (PAPA).

The award acknowledges a mentor’s commitment to nurturing the professional development and training of students pursuing the professional degree; a master’s in public administration (MPA). Mentors like Schulte help prepare the department’s students for professional careers in public service and non-profit organizations regionally and across the country.

“I am thrilled that I have the honor of awarding Edwardsville Township Supervisor Fred Schulte and the Township with the annual SIUE MPA Internship Program Certificate of Appreciation,” said Andrew Wesemann, PhD, assistant professor and internship director. “This award is a small token of gratitude from the Department of Public Administration and Policy Analysis for the instrumental role that Edwardsville Township has played in providing MPA students, aspiring to become governmental leaders in our community, with meaningful practitioner experience.

“The internship placements at Edwardsville Township have provided students with invaluable opportunities to acquire governmental expertise, grow professionally, and contribute to the public good.”

During the students’ time with the professional organization, they gain valuable skills and realworld experience. This applied knowledge can be added to resumes and utilized in the workplace upon graduating from the MPA program.

“Integrity, commitment and self-motivation are some of the traits that have been strengthened during my time working with Supervisor Fred Schulte, as well as the Township staff,” said Alan Ayala, MPA student and graduate intern at the Township. “Under the leadership of Mr. Schulte, and the personal guidance of Bethany Behrhorst (administrator) and Christine Doty (community outreach coordinator), I have been able to grow tremendously as a student, and also as a future public administrator.

“My internship experience has given me a clearer understanding and a much better appreciation for working with the public and contributing to the public good. I have gained valuable knowledge that has sharpened my professional skills. I couldn’t have learned this in a classroom.”

Graduate interns help in many capacities at Edwardsville Township, assisting the supervisor, the administrator and the community outreach coordinator.

“Edwardsville Township is the first level of government for those most in need in our

community,” Supervisor Schulte said. “Because we are a small governmental unit, our interns get hands-on, practical experience in nearly every aspect of public administration.

“I am always impressed by these students and their eagerness to learn. The SIUE MPA program is an asset to our organization and the entire region. This certificate of appreciation means a lot to me.”

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon

and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township

Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or

contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

