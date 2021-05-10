EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township is again serving as the public safety sponsor for the Edwardsville Rotary Criterium. The Criterium is a festival of events ranging from professional cycling, free kids races, a children’s art tent, a new Entertainment Zone, and more. The event will take place downtown Saturday, August 21.

Township Supervisor Fred Schulte and the board unanimously approved a $7,000 sponsorship for the Criterium at the April 28 board meeting. As a sponsor, the Township’s financial commitment covers public-safety-related race-day expenses.

“The Edwardsville Rotary Club would like to thank Edwardsville Township for the support of being the Safety Sponsor for this year’s event,” said Rotarian and Race Day Director Brian Mulhall. “Edwardsville Township has been a multi-year sponsor and they are key to providing the funds to assure the event can be run as safely as possible. Their contribution goes toward barricades, EMTs, and public safety officers. With the race route changing this year, their support is needed now more than ever.”

The Township also works with First-Mid Bank and Trust to purchase bicycle helmets that are given to area children based on need to ensure they have properly fitting gear. Representatives from SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital also attend the event through a partnership with the Township to provide free helmet fittings.

Families are asked to bring their children’s bicycle helmets to the event. The Cardinal Glennon staff volunteers make sure helmets are safe and fit securely. If it is determined the helmets are not the right fit, children are given a free replacement helmet at no cost. Helmets are given out on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

“This event is important for our community and we’re proud to be a sponsor again this year,” Schulte said. “The board and I remain committed to the success of this event. After it was canceled last year due to the pandemic, we’re glad to see the Criterium has returned.”

For more information about the Rotary Criterium, visit edwardsvillecriterium.page.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

