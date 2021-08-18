Hospital Providing Free Children’s Helmet Fittings

EDWARDSVILLE - For the fifth year, Edwardsville Township will serve as the Edwardsville Rotary Criterium’s Public Safety Sponsor. The bicycle race event will take place starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 in Downtown Edwardsville. The quarter-mile course spans Main Street, as well as portions of College, Vandalia, 2nd and St. Louis streets.

Partnering with the Township, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon staff will provide free helmet fittings for children ages 2-18. The fittings will take place in the Township tent. While families are asked to bring their own children’s helmets for fittings, if they do not have one or if the one they have does not meet safety specifications, a free, safe helmet will be given to the child, compliments of First Mid Bank and Trust of Edwardsville. This is the second year First Mid has partnered with the Township to offer free helmets.

“We are excited to once again serve as the Public Safety Sponsor for this fun event,” said Edwardsville Township Supervisor Kevin Hall. “During the last six years, through support from the GlennonKids Safety Program and First Mid, the Township has been able to make the community safer one helmet at a time. To date, we have ensured thousands of children’s bicycle helmets were safe and properly fitted, which includes providing more than 600 area children with free bike helmets.”

Several GlennonKids Safety Program staff members from Cardinal Glennon will fit children’s bicycle helmets and teach parents how to correctly fit them between 3-7 p.m., or until the supply of helmets runs out. Township and First Mid volunteers will be stationed at the tent with the Cardinal Glennon team. The Township will provide information about the programs and services it offers individuals throughout the community, as well as some fun freebies for youth.

“The Safety Staff will make sure current helmets are fitted properly for area children,” Hall said. “If a child has outgrown their current helmet, or does not have one, they are welcome to receive one at no charge while supplies last.”

In addition to manning the public safety tent, the Township will support the safety components of the Criterium to include securing the rental and setup of the racecourse barricades, and covering the cost for the EMT presence and event security personnel at and around the perimeter of the course.

For more information about the bike helmet safety checks or helmet fittings in advance of the event, please contact Edwardsville Township at 618-656-0292.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, the Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas outside these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville. Operating hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by calling 618-656-0292.

