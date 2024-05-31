EDWARDSVILLE - Have you ever wanted to own your own street sweeper? Well, you’re in luck! Edwardsville Township Road and Bridge in Edwardsville, IL, is currently auctioning off a 2007 Freightliner HC80 Street Sweeper, which is perfect for a road construction or landscaping company. This online auction is open to the public at municibid.com and ends on Tuesday, June 4th. Illinois residents are able to bid in this government auction online, 24/7, on Municibid.

Why is this auction important? All of the proceeds from this auction are going right back into improving Edwardsville Township Road and Bridge’s local community. 100% of the proceeds from this auction go back to Edwardsville Township Road and Bridge. These funds are used for road maintenance, setting up local events for residents, community programs, public safety initiatives, and more!

The street sweeper has 40,050 miles on it and runs.

Here is a snapshot of Edwardsville Township Road and Bridge’s auction on Municibid:

