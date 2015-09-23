Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles has announced the Township has received a $15,000 grant from the Metro East Park and Recreation District to fund renovations to Restroom 1 at the Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park, located at 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville.

“We are excited to announce this grant from MEPRD,” said Frank Miles, during the meeting of the Edwardsville Township Board of Trustees. “With this grant, we expect 75 percent of the costs associated with the project to be paid for with grant dollars.”

Renovations to Restroom 1 include removing all existing plumbing fixtures, modifying the layout to accommodate ADA requirements, installing new high efficiency low flow plumbing fixtures and high efficiency hand dryers, as well as painting the interior of the restrooms. The Township has received two grants from Madison County for the project as well - $15,000 from the Park Enhancement Program and $15,000 from the Environmental Grant.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This project is important to the Township as it furthers our progress on our ADA Transition Plan the Township Board adopted in May,” said Supervisor Miles. “The ADA Transition Plan guides the Township on facility and program improvements required to meet ADA. The renovation of Restroom 1 is on the list.”

Since taking office in May 2013, Supervisor Frank Miles has secured over $114,600 in grant dollars for improvements at Edwardsville Township Community Park.

During his comments Supervisor Miles also announced the completion of the new all season restroom and solar energy project at Township Park. With funds from Madison County and MEPRD, the Township was able to install an all season restroom facility, a dual personal electric vehicle charger, and a personal device charger – all powered by a 3kW solar panel.

The Township will be celebrating the solar and restroom project – as well as the completion of the Edwardsville Rotary Airplane Park Playground and the improvements to the tennis courts – at a community appreciation event from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, in the park. All are invited to attend.

More like this: