Edwardsville Township, the Ed-Glen Ministerial Alliance and more than 40 social service organizations that serve residents of Edwardsville School District 7 are presenting a forum from noon to 4 p.m. today at First Christian Church, 310 S. Main St. in Edwardsville.

This forum will bring together social service agencies that serve residents of Edwardsville School District 7 to learn from one another regarding the services each agency provides and establish a collaborative effort to better coordinate resources and best serve residents in need.

Edwardsville Township offers two assistance programs to residents, General Assistance and Emergency Assistance. These program assist residents with little to know income with shelter, utilities, food, and personal items.



Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles said, “We have a few programs in our office to assist residents in need, but we have quickly realized that as these needs grow in our community, we cannot meet them all alone. We know that we are not the only organization in our community trying to help others. What if we had a coordinated effort in our Township where all organizations and agencies established a referral network that maximized the assistance we could provide to those truly in need?”



Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.



For more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

