In honor of Flag Day, Edwardsville Township, in partnership with the Illinois Territorial Rangers and Sons of the American Revolution, will hold a Flag Raising Ceremony on Monday, June 15th at noon at the Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park, located at 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville.

“The American flag has flown for generations as a symbol of our freedom, our history, and our sacrifices; it’s only appropriate to honor it. That is exactly what the Flag Raising Ceremony is for”, said Township Supervisor Frank Miles.

Re-enactors from the Illinois Territorial Rangers and the Sons of the American Revolution will present colors and present arms at the ceremony marking this occasion. During the ceremony the American flag will be raised, along with the new Edwardsville Township flag. The new township flag features the logo developed by a group of Edwardsville High School students.

On June 14, 1885, Bernard J. Cigrand, a 19 year-old teacher at Stony Hill School in Wisconsin, placed a 10-inch, 38-star flag in a bottle on his desk and assigned essays on the flag and its significance. From that moment on Cigrand devoted years to bringing national recognition and observance of Flag Day. Finally, at the age of 50, Cigrand saw the fruits of his labor for President Wilson, on May 30, 1916, issued a proclamation calling for a nationwide observance of Flag Day. Then in 1949, President Truman signed an Act of Congress designating the 14th day of June every year as National Flag Day. This observance commemorates Congresses adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777.

For more information about the Flag Day Ceremony please contact Edwardsville Township at 618-656-0292.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com



