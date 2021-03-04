EDWARDSVILLE- This week, Edwardsville Township began assisting Madison

County in helping Township residents apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Through a partnership with Madison County Community Development, the Township is serving as one of 11 intake sites.

“Edwardsville Township is committed to ensuring renters struggling to pay their rent because of pandemic-related issues are able to apply for this assistance,” said Edwardsville Township Supervisor Fred Schulte. “This program will help renters and landlords and the Township is glad to serve as a partner with Madison County to reach those who need this help.”

Madison County recently received a $7.8 million federal grant which will support landlords and tenants hit financially by the COVID-19 Pandemic. The grant through the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program will help renters avoid eviction and reimburse landlords for loss of rental income retroactively starting March 1, 2020 through the present.

The program is part of a nationwide $25-billion program assisting tenants who are unable to pay rent and utilities due to financial stress related to COVID-19. More information is available on the Edwardsville Township website, or call 618-656-0292 with questions or for applications.

Qualifying residents of Madison County also will have the opportunity to receive assistance for unpaid mortgage payments in the near future. Madison County is currently taking down names on a waitlist for this program. Residents may call the Madison County Community Resource Line at 618-296-5300 to be placed on the list and to ask questions about both programs.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

